Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E12 "The List" Overview, Images Released: B&B Bedlam & More

Check out the overview and images for CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 5 Ep. 12: "The List," set for March 5th.

Article Summary Ghosts S05E12 "The List" airs March 5, finding Sam and Jay fighting to secure Woodstone B&B’s reputation.

Flower and Thor face new relationship struggles as chaos erupts during a crucial luxury hotel listing visit.

A vengeful bunker ghost stirs up trouble, threatening Sam and Jay’s ambitious plans for the B&B.

Catch a double episode preview as the series returns from its midseason break with fresh hauntings and drama.

With less than two weeks to go until Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returns from its midseason break, CBS is already looking ahead to March. That brings us to the official overview and image gallery for March 5th's S05E12: "The List." While Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) look to lockdown Woodstone B&B as a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) deal with some relationship issues.

Ghosts Season 5: S05E11 "The Others" & S05E12: "The List" Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 11: "The Others" – Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost's past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup. Written by Skander Halim and directed by Todd Biermann.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 12: "The List" – Sam and Jay work to secure Woodstone B&B a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, only to face unexpected chaos when a vengeful newly discovered bunker ghost disrupts a crucial visit. Meanwhile, Flower and Thor clash over who gets to call the shots in their relationship. Written by Brian Bahe and directed by Todd Biermann.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!