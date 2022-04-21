Ghosts Season 1 Finale Preview; Rose McIver Previews "Tender Scene"

While fans of CBS' Ghosts can rest assured that there will be more of the Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starrer in their futures, tonight's season finale will help set the tone for how the second season is going to play out. With "Farnsby & B" set to hit screens tonight, we have a look at some preview images, the episode overview, and a promo for the season-ender. But before we get to that, McIver shared with TVLine a personal highlight from the episode that viewers should keep an eye on. "The scene in the kitchen where all the ghosts come together and we realize what's at stake. That was a scene that when we filmed, it was a really deeply emotional scene on set," McIver revealed. "This has been such a strange past couple of years for everybody. We had all been looking forward to filming this series for so long and then we were up there making it, and at the time that we filmed the scene in the kitchen… it was right around the time we were wrapping up this big, long season where we feel like we've kind of built a family with the other actors we're working with and all the collaborators in Montreal, the cast and crew. We all felt quite vulnerable, and so it was very special. It was quite a tender scene to film, just knowing that it felt like that was all on the line at the time." Not much more to say after that, so here's your look at "Farnsby & B":

Ghosts Season 1 Episode 18 "Farnsby & B" – As Sam and Jay await the arrival of their first official B&B guests, they face obstacles triggered by a Norse curse placed upon them by Thorfinn. Also, Isaac takes a huge, centuries-in-the-making step in his personal life. Guest-starring Tristan D. Lalla (Mark – Contractor), Kathryn Greenwood (Margaret Farnsby), Mark Linn-Baker (Henry Farnsby), John Hartman (Nigel Chessum), Betsy Sodaro (Nancy), Vartan (Other Ivar), Lindsey Broad (Judy), Stuart Fink (Stuart – Cholera Victim), Nigel Downer (Nigel – Cholera Victim), Arthur Holden (Creepy Dirk – Cholera Victim), Christian Daoust (Jenkins), Larry Day (Josh), and Jayne Heitmeyer (Leanne). Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Cortney Carrillo.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.