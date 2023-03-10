Ghosts Season 2 E18 "Alberta's Descendant" Images, Overview Released Here's the episode overview and preview images for CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S02E18 "Alberta’s Descendant."

After this past week's new episode, CBS's Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts will be on a bit of a break for the next few weeks, returning just before the end of the month with S02E18 "Alberta's Descendant" (written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Trent O'Donnell). But you don't have to wait that long to learn what you can expect – not when we have an official overview & preview images to pass along.

Ghosts Season 2: A Look at Episode 18 "Alberta's Descendant"

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 18 "Alberta's Descendant": Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is thrilled when a living relative, Alicia (Ashley D. Kelley), visits Woodstone to learn more about her, but things take a turn when she hits it off with Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll), Sam's (Rose McIver) podcast co-host. Also, Nigel (John Hartman) uses his knowledge of Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) secret tryst to try to blackmail Hetty. With the episode written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Trent O'Donnell, here's a look at the preview images:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).