Ghosts Season 3: CBS Released S03E08 & S03E09 Images, Overviews

Check out images & overviews of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S03E08: "Holes Are Bad" & S03E09: "The Traveling Agent."

This week, CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returns with S03E07: "The Polterguest" – as Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) and a poltergeist (Lamorne Morris) hit it off and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) & Nigel (John Hartman) gett respective bachelor parties. But our look at the third season doesn't end there – not when we have overviews & preview images for S03E08: "Holes Are Bad" and S03E09: "The Traveling Agent." From a weekend of "spirited" reveals to a spirit's newly-revealed power, here's a look at what's ahead for the remainder of the month:

Ghosts Season 3 Previews: Clips, Images & Overviews

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 7 "The Polterguest": Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) hits it off with a poltergeist (Lamorne Morris) who is attached to a newly arrived Woodstone guest. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman) have separate bachelor parties. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Jude Weng, here's a look at what's to come when April 11th hits:

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 8 "Holes Are Bad": When Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) leave the ghosts home alone for the weekend in an attempt to have a romantic getaway, shocking revelations are made about two of Woodstone's beloved spirits. Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Jude Weng, here's a look at what's to come when April 18th hits:

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 9 "The Traveling Agent": Pete (Richie Moriarty) discovers a power that he never knew he had – one that brings him closer to his buddy Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) – and further apart. Written by Skander Halim & Emily Schmidt and directed by Jude Weng, here's a look at what's to come when April 25th hits:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

