Ghosts Season 3 Super Bowl Ad: Jay Would Be Very Popular Dead (VIDEO)

Check out the Super Bowl LVIII ad for the third season return of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts on February 15th.

Article Summary Watch the Ghosts Season 3 Super Bowl ad ahead of its February 15 return.

Jay's popularity among the spirits teases a darkly humorous clip.

Episode previews and images unveiled for "The Owl," "Man of Your Dreams" & more.

Jay's plans face some supernatural challenges in Season 3.

Yesterday, we had some Season 3 intel to pass along regarding CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts in the form of preview images & overviews for "The Owl," "Man of Your Dreams," and "He Sees Dead People." But for this go-around, it's all about the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII – which CBS will be broadcasting on Sunday night. You know what that means, right? It's a great time to spotlight a ton of upcoming shows and other projects – and that brings us to the following Super Bowl ad for the returning series. While we don't want to give too much away (spoilers, you know), let's just say that Jay (Ambudkar) wouldn't have to be worried about being alone if he died and ended up with the ghostly group – but Sam (McIver) might – after a conversation stemming from the film Ghost gets a little dark…

Here's a look at the extended cut of the promo hitting during this Sunday's big game that was released earlier today via Deadline Hollywood – followed by a look at the third season's first three episodes (and don't forget to check out We Believe In Ghosts):

Ghosts Season 3 Episodes 1-3 Overviews & Images

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 1 "The Owl": Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the remaining ghosts unravel the mystery of which ghost passed into the afterlife. Also, Sam and Jay must relocate an owl in order to do construction on the barn to turn it into Jay's restaurant. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Jay Karas.

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 2 "Man of Your Dreams": Sam learns that one of the ghosts' powers is to enter the dreams of the living and influence their decisions. Also, two of the ghosts think they've learned the secret to moving on. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and directed by Jay Karas.

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 3 "He Sees Dead People": When Jay's sister, Bela (Puna Patel), and her boyfriend, Eric (Andrew Leeds), visit Woodstone Mansion, Eric reveals a major change that took place after his near-death experience there over Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

