Ghosts Season 4 E01 Preview: Patience Proves Too Puritan for Puritans

Check out CBS's sneak previews for Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E01: "Patience."

With next week bringing the fourth season return of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, we've been looking to keep you up to date on what we know about what Season 4 has to offer by passing along episode overviews, image galleries, and sneak previews the moment they go live. With that in mind, we have three sneak previews for the season opener "Patience" added to our season rundown – along with overviews and images for the episode as well as S04E02: "Sam's Dad." While we don't want to give too much away before you check out the previews, we'll just leave this tease. It's says something when you're too Puritan for the Puritans…

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 1 "Patience" & Ep. 2 "Sam's Dad" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 1 "Patience": While Sam (Rose McIver) and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt. Written by Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at the

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 2 "Sam's Dad": When Sam's dad (Dean Norris) comes to Woodstone for a visit, Patience (Mary Holland) puts their father-daughter relationship to the test. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) must deal with the fallout from his breakup with Nigel (John Hartman), and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) handle an awkward situation with Nancy (Betsy Sodaro). Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at the episode images that were released:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn).

Joining Norris this season, Mary Holland's Patience is the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental – even by Puritan standards. As such, she was expelled from her village for "being a bit too much." After being dead for a couple of hundred years, Patience was inadvertently abandoned (by Brandon Scott Jones' Revolutionary War ghost Isaac) underground near the mansion and has become a feral creature "roaming the dirt" since 1895. In the season three finale, Patience reemerged from the dirt to kidnap Isaac and drag him back to her lair

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

