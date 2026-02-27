Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5: Check Out 2 Early Sneak Peeks at S05E12: "The List"

Check out two early sneak peeks at next week's episode of CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, S05E12: "The List."

Article Summary Get an early look at Ghosts Season 5 Episode 12: "The List" with two sneak peek clips.

Sam and Jay try to impress a luxury hotel list reviewer as a disruptive new bunker ghost appears.

Flower and Thor face control issues in their relationship amid the episode's chaos.

Plus, preview what's coming in S05E13: "St. Hetty’s Day 2: The Help" with an official synopsis and images.

After giving us way too much of a scare this week when it came to Flower's (Sheila Carrasco) fate, CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts is back next week with S05E12: "The List." While Jay (Ambudkar) and Sam (McIver) deal with a bunker ghost wreaking havoc at the very worst time, Flower and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) deal with control issues in their relationship. Along with two newly-added sneak peeks at next week's episode, we also have an official overview and image gallery for March 12th's S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help."

Ghosts: S05E12: "The List"/S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 12: "The List" – Sam and Jay work to secure Woodstone B&B a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, only to face unexpected chaos when a vengeful newly discovered bunker ghost disrupts a crucial visit. Meanwhile, Flower and Thor clash over who gets to call the shots in their relationship. Written by Brian Bahe and directed by Todd Biermann.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" – A St. Patrick's Day staffing emergency gives Hetty the chance to step into an unlikely role at the restaurant as she regains her once-a-year ability to be seen and heard by the living. Meanwhile, Kyle returns to watch over the ghosts and finds himself caught in an amusing supernatural dynamic. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Rose McIver.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

