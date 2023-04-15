Ghosts Showrunners on Season 3: "Textures Really Pop More And More" CBS' Ghosts co-showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port shared some thoughts on what's still to come this season and touched upon Season 3.

With only three episodes remaining in the second season of CBS's Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts (S02E20 "Woodstone's Hottest Couple," S02E21 "Whodunnit" & S02E22 "The Heir"), series co-showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port, as well as McIver & Ambudkar, had some things to share about what's still to come this season what viewers can expect from the third season. "We ended [the current season] with a cliffhanger we can't talk about yet. But we also, in the episode before the finale [S02E21 "Whodunnit"], we solve Alberta's [Danielle Pinnock] murder, which has been a season-long mystery that we've been [working on]," Wiseman shared during this weekend's Deadline's Contenders TV event. "And all the characters have [these] ongoing storylines that we can touch on every now and then, you know? We have a huge cast, which is the strength of the show; we can go in so many different directions because everyone is just a home run hitter. But we also have a lot of characters to service."

That said, Wiseman sees the large cast as also increasing the number of dynamics that the writers can use. "It's so exciting to have different friends to play with and to have different dynamics. Each time you put sort of a different two or three people in a room, it brings out different sides to everybody. It's like Sam has many facets, and she's one person with Hetty, she's one person with Nigel or somebody else. So, I just love that, and I think you get to see the textures really pop more and more throughout the season and hopefully into Season 3 as well," he added.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).