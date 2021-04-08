Giveaway: Win Some Game Of Thrones Items For The 10th Anniversary

Would you like to win a set of Game Of Thrones items to help celebrate the show's 10th Anniversary? All you need is a Twitter account. HBO has provided us a chance to give away three items as part of their celebration, as April 17th will mark a decade since the first episode of the series went on the air. Those three items in question are a Targaryen House Necklace, an Iron Throne Bookend, and a single Last Dragon Egg. What do you need to do to win these items? In order for a chance to win, it just requires you to do two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have a Dragon Egg image as you see below, and the hashtag #BCGoTTenth. You have until Saturday, April 17th at 11am PDT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win three Game Of Thrones items. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2021, Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not get you anywhere. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win, we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

