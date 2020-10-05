GLOW No-Go at Netflix: Season 4 Pulled Over COVID-Related Concerns

It was a little over a year ago when viewers learned that Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin would be heading back to the squared-circle for a fourth and final season, but now it appears the COVID pandemic is cutting the series from Netflix's card. Showrunners-writers-executive producers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Mark Burley learned on Monday that the female wrestling dramedy series won't be getting a fourth season after all. Netflix's GLOW stars Brie, Gilpin Marc Maron, Geena Davis, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Gayle Rankin, Sunita Mani, Rebekka Johnson, Kimmy Gatewood, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Ellen Wong, Jackie Tohn, Marianna Palka, and Kia Stevens. Flahive and Mensch executive produce alongside Hermann, Kohan, and Burley.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," said Flahive and Mensch in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone. There's a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job," ending their note to fans with a plea, "Register to vote. And please vote."

The series was three weeks into filming the fourth season when production was initially shut down due to the pandemic, having completed the first episode and started production on the second episode. Reports are that a combination of difficulties getting the production back up and running in Los Angeles along with the cost of keeping the cast's contracts active and an expected 2022 debut put the streaming service in the position to pull the plug for good (though all of the series' regulars have been paid in full for the fourth season). "We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," said a Netflix spokesperson to Deadline Hollywood. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."