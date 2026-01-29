Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War Series Casts Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, God of Thunder

Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's Ryan Hurst (Kratos)-starring God of War has cast Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Severance) as Thor, God of Thunder.

Article Summary Ólafur Darri Ólafsson joins the God of War TV series as Thor, the troubled God of Thunder.

Ryan Hurst stars as Kratos, with Teresa Palmer as Sif and Max Parker as Heimdall in the ensemble cast.

Showrunner Ronald D. Moore brings his expertise to Amazon's highly anticipated adaptation.

Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes of the Sony and Amazon production.

We've got more casting news to pass along regarding Sony Pictures TV, Amazon MGM Studios, and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) Ryan Hurst (Kratos)-starring God of War series. Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Severance) has joined the cast the the God of Thunder, Thor. Ólafsson joins a cast that currently includes Hurst, Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches, Warm Bodies) as Phoebe/Sif, and Max Parker (Doctor Who, Boots) as Heimdall.

Ólafsson's God of Thunder is a mountain of a man who has weathered many a battle in his time, but whose actions in a war fought long ago now haunt his waking hours. Once the loyal soldier of Asgard and his father's right-hand man, Thor is now but a shadow of his former self as he drowns himself in alcohol and tries not to think of the price he paid. Keeping his wife and children at arm's length has only deepened his isolation, but the power (and danger) of the God of Thunder is still there just beneath the surface.

During a March 2025 episode of Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show podcast, Sackhoff and Moore discussed a wide range of personal and professional topics. At the end of their conversation, as Sackhoff was getting ready to sign off, she asked Moore for an update on what he's working on – and that's where we got some interesting intel on the God of War series. "I'm working on an adaptation of… there's a video game called 'God of War'… that Amazon has ordered, you know, two seasons of and they have asked me to come in. So I'm literally in the writers' room and working on that. That's my new thing; that's such a daunting property." From there, Moore and Sackhoff discuss Moore not being a gamer and their respective past experiences with video games.

The upcoming series follows Kratos and Atreus, a father and son who embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. As they traverse through the ancient world, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus attempts to show his father how to be a better human. Santa Monica Studio's studio creative director Cory Barlog is expected to remain as an executive producer, as will PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee. The news originally came after Moore and Sony Pictures Television inked a new overall deal after Moore's previous deal with Disney and 20th Television wrapped. Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) is set to direct the first two episodes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!