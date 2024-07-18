Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, God of War, playstation, prime video, sony

God of War Series Gets Some "Love" From Amazon TV Execs: "Stay Tuned!"

Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders have nothing but "love" for God of War, teasing fans to "stay tuned."

There were rumblings that there was interest back in March 2022 – and nine months later, they turned out to be true. That's when we learned that Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and PlayStation Productions were teaming up for a live-action series adaptation of PlayStation's ancient mythology-based video game franchise God of War. As we inch closer to the two-year mark since that news was first announced, Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders had a very brief but positive update on the project – written by Mark Fergus & Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men), with Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) serving as showrunner.

Speaking with Variety about the success their shows had on Wednesday when the Emmy Awards nominations were announced (like Fallout walking away with 17 nominations), the duo was asked if more video game franchise adaptations were on the way, with Sanders noting that they were "incredibly excited about" Phoebe Waller-Bridge's upcoming Tomb Raider series. As a follow-up, they were asked for any updates on God of War, with Salke noting that we should "Stay tuned" for more info – adding, "We love 'God of War.'"

The live-action series is set to follow Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son, Atreus, to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife's final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.

Judkins will executive produce alongside Fergus & Ostby and Santa Monica Studio's Studio Creative Director, Cory Barlog. Playstation Productions Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee also serve as executive producers, with Santa Monica Studio's Jeff Ketcham serving as a co-executive producer.

