Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Going Dutch

Going Dutch Season 2 E04: "None of the Good Guys" Preview: Sabotage?

It's bad men and bad guys in tonight's episode of FOX's Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak-starring Going Dutch, S02E04: "None of the Good Guys."

We're back with a look at what's ahead with FOX and Showrunners Joel Church-Cooper & Hilary Winston's Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak-starring military comedy Going Dutch. In S02E04: "None of the Good Guys," Sergeant Dana (Lacey Mosley) is determined not to let Captain Maggie (Misik) repeat the same mistakes that led her to end up dating bad men. But is a singles mixer the best place? Then there's the not-so-small matter of an anonymous protester who's looking to do some damage to the base – unless the Colonel (Leary) can stop them. Here's a look at tonight episode…

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 4: "None of the Good Guys" Preview

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 4: "None of the Good Guys" – Captain Maggie is cursed with dating bad men, and Sergeant Dana convinces her to go to a singles mixer. Meanwhile, the Colonel is dealing with an anonymous protestor who has infiltrated the base and is threatening to sabotage Stroopsdorf.

In FOX's Going Dutch, the arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary, The Moodys, Rescue Me) — after an epically unfiltered rant — is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak, Dave).

The series also stars Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community), Laci Mosely (iCarly, Lopez vs. Lopez), and Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Nine Perfect Strangers). Joe Morton (Scandal, Our Kind of People), Catherine Tate (Doctor Who, The Office), and Kristen Johnston (Leanne, 3rd Rock From the Sun) are featured in heavily recurring roles.

Created by executive producer Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire), Going Dutch is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. Church-Cooper and executive producer Hilary Winston are co-showrunners for season two. Denis Leary and Jack Leary are executive producers through their production company, Amoeba.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!