Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley Officially Set for WWE SummerSlam

WWE may be cleaning out their roster lately due to "budget cuts," but they've still got enough money left to hire Goldberg to co-main-event SummerSlam this year. Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will officially face off for Lashley's WWE Championship on Sunday, August 21st, in a match sure to last minutes and hopefully end without anyone critically injured.

A WWE.com press release contains further details:

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? The WWE Universe will find out when The All Mighty Bobby Lashley meets the legendary Goldberg in a huge WWE Title showdown at SummerSlam. Lashley was on the top of his game at WWE Money in the Bank, as the dominant champion put his incredible power on display in a victory over Kofi Kingston. The exhibition of power left mystery around who would muster the courage to challenge him next, but Goldberg put the doubts to rest with a challenge for the champion the next night on Raw. Lashley would initially turn down the proposal, but after MVP fell victim to an earth-shattering Spear from the WWE Hall of Famer the following week, the WWE Champion obliged the SummerSlam offer. Will The All Mighty Era reign on? Or will Lashley indeed be next in the battle of the two goliaths? Don't miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Now that the match is officially on, that means we can expect Goldberg to get fully into ring shape, and you know what that means. Yes, it means a lot of pooping. Goldberg previously revealed that when training for the ring, he poops more than twenty times per day due to all the calories he consumes. Can Goldberg even last through the entire probably three-minute match without pooping himself? If he did, along with the match itself, that would make for two turds in the ring at SummerSlam.