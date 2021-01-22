Good Brothers vs. Private Party to Headline Impact No Surrender Show

After defeating the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the Impact Tag Team Championship number one contenders, AEW stars Private Party will go on to face Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers at the just-announced Impact Plus special, No Surrender, in February.

In a press release on ImpactWrestling.com, here's what Impact had to say about the match:

Last Tuesday on the first IMPACT! after Hard To Kill, AEW made their presence felt in a big way when Matt Hardy and Private Party arrived on the scene. In the main event, they would go on to defeat the team of Chris Sabin and the returning James Storm to earn themselves a shot at The Good Brothers' IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. It has just been announced that their opportunity will come on February 13th when No Surrender takes over IMPACT Plus for another must-see exclusive event! Who will leave No Surrender with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles around their waists and what will happen if that team is from AEW?

No Surrender will stream for Impact Plus subscribers on Saturday, February 13th. No word yet on what else will be on the card, but Impact Wrestling has been on fire — in a good way — so far in 2021, so we're sure they'll figure something out. As usual, Bleeding Cool will have full clickbait coverage of the event, so if you're too cheap to fork over eight bucks a month to become an Impact Plus member, you can find out who won free of charge here at Bleeding Cool, with the only cost whatever damage the excessive and popup ads do to your computer. You're welcome!