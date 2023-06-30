Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, good omens, Good Omens 2, neil gaiman, preview, prime video

Good Omens 2: Crowley Gets One Helluva Visit From Shax; New Key Art

With the Prime Video series returning on July 28th, we have a new key art poster a great sneak preview for Good Omens 2 to pass along...

With less than a month to go until Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) officially re-enter our lives, we have two very cool updates to pass along regarding Prime Video's continuation of Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2). First up, we have what would appear to be the final key art poster for the second season – we're saying that because it features all of the major players, which is usually a signal (though we could very much be proven wrong in 24-48 hours, so who knows?). After that, we have an exclusive clip that finds demons Crowley and Shax (Miranda Richardson, in a new role) sharing notes as Crowley's replacement as Hell's London rep updates him on what's going on down below. And just after Crowley questions the point of it all, Shax offers a bit of "hellish buzz" about something being up… "up."

And after the following clip, make sure to stick around for a look back at some of the previously-released previews & overviews for the streaming series' return:

With all six episodes set to hit Prime Video screens on July 28th (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), here's the official trailer for Good Omens 2, followed by a look at the season's official overview, a sneak preview & more:

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo is getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho. That is until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other.

Prime Video series Good Omens 2 stars Sheen and Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles: Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who returned to direct all of the season's episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce (with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman). Good Omens is based on the internationally bestselling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the new season of the streaming series produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!