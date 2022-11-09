Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Joins Mastodon, Posts Behind the Scenes Look

Like millions of other folks, Neil Gaiman isn't taking any chances when it comes to social media. Especially now that Elon Musk has turned Twitter into his own personal little temper tantrum. So he's been broadening his online horizons, setting up an account over at Mastodon, and already has three posts running at the time of this writing. If you're a fan looking for as much as you can get regarding BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring sequel season to Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, then you'll appreciate one of the posts because it offers us a look behind the scenes of Good Omens 2. And after we looked at it, we realized that it reminded us of an interesting tease Gaiman dropped on Twitter previously. Hmmm…

"Hullo. So this is Mastodon, eh? Well, I'm here. And to celebrate, here's a photo I took yesterday in Kingston NY of Good Omens director Douglas [Mackinnon] directing An Unnamed Actor (on the other side of the glass) in Episode 2 of Good Omens Season 2 (Coming Next Summer)," Gaiman wrote as the caption to his second official post on the new social media service (which you can also check out here):

Could that "unnamed actor" be the same actor Gaiman referenced

Good to see! (And @drmuig is going to be out here in the US with me today as he directs some Good Omens 2 acting from. Um. Somebody. Nobody important. Be about your business.) https://t.co/RvX79gQL49 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at Gaiman updating folks on his current social media status & where you can find him:

With the series set to hit Amazon screens in Summer 2023, here's a look back at Sheen, Tennant & Hamm in action during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2022:

When the story continues, Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made Good Omens, I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like Good Omens season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce Good Omens 2.