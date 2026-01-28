Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens, Goos Omens 3

Good Omens 3 Elevator Tease Has Its Ups and Downs

Our latest tease regarding Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens 3 offers a look at... an elevator?

Over the past two weeks, the social media accounts for Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens have been hinting at something that would seem to lead to a huge revelation about Good Omens 3. Specifically, when can we expect the finale episode to finally hit our screens? After previously receiving updates from Sheen and others, the streaming series' social media accounts came to life over the past two weeks, with looks at Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) along with a "1" and then a "2". With today seemingly being the day for something about the final chapter, we've gotten an image of – an elevator. With up and down emoji arrows for the caption. And that's it. So far.

Here's a look at what we got earlier today regarding Prime Video's Good Omens 3, with the hope that there's more to come later today:

Here's a look back at the posts from the past two weeks, clearly leading to something that's a bit more than just a look at elevator doors (not that we're complaining):

Though there had been rumblings here and there regarding how post-production had been going, everyone remained in the dark as to when the final chapter would eventually hit our screens. While still not having a date to share, Sheen did confirm via social media in December 2025 that a screening of Good Omens 3 had taken place. "So this is a big bird saying – we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried. There'll be bits you absolutely love and there'll be things you'll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it's not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful performances, fantastic new looks, incredible work all round. And there's nightingales," Sheen shared, responding to an individual who posted that a "little bird" had told them that a screening for the cast and crew had taken place.

So this is a big bird saying – we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried. There'll be bits you absolutely love and there'll be things you'll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it's not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful… — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) December 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The decision to end the series with an extended episode came after reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, which cited allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, with a Variety piece reporting that same month that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of Good Omens 3 but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale.

As reported by Bleeding Cool in October 2025, US District Judge James D. Peterson dismissed Scarlett Pavlovich's 2025 lawsuit against Gaiman, accusing him of sexual assault and human trafficking, citing that the case should be litigated in New Zealand, where the alleged events were alleged to have occurred, instead of Wisconsin. The court made clear it was not evaluating the truth of the allegations. After the decision was rendered, Pavlovich's legal team filed a motion to appeal. It's important to note that the case was dismissed without prejudice, giving Pavlovich the opportunity to refile in New Zealand. Should Gaiman refuse to be legally served, the case could be moved back to the U.S. and reopened.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!