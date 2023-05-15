Good Omens: Neil Gaiman Joins Writers' Strike NYC Picket Lines (VIDEO) Neil Gaiman (Good Omens) joined the WGA East picket lines outside of NBCU's Upfronts, explaining why the writers' strike is so important.

Even with Amazon's upcoming second season of its adaptation of his & Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch on the way this July, Neil Gaiman knows that there's a much bigger issue on the front-burner right now. That's right, the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike, which is now entering its third week with no end in sight. The best-selling author & showrunner took his support for the WGA to NYC today, joining the picket lines outside of NBCUniversal's Upfronts event. And the best part? Deadline Hollywood was able to get some time with Gaiman via video as he explains how striking now can guarantee that the next generation of writers & showrunners receives the respect & compensation that they deserve. And in the second clip, Gaiman goes off on the "fraud system" of mini-rooms and how they're a detriment to up-and-coming writers.

Here's a look at what Gaiman had to share, followed by a preview of Amazon's Good Omens 2:

"These people need contracts… for me, the biggest thing was just wanting there to be another generation of TV writers and showrunners…" Neil Gaiman tells Deadline outside of NBCUniversal Upfront today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/AOb3WZSXcN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 15, 2023

"I think the phenomenon they call the mini-rooms… means that you end up with a generation of writers who are not on set… who don't know how it's done… it's a fraud system and we need to fix it," Neil Gaiman tells Deadline outside of NBCUniversal Upfront today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/ym8QvGnvkc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 15, 2023

Good Omens 2: Here's a Look at What's Ahead

Set for July 28th, the six-episode second season explores storylines that go beyond the original novel to continue the adventures of our favorite angel & demon. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when we rejoin them this season. Until an unexpected messenger presents them with a rather surprising mystery. Along with new key art, we also have the very unique "announcement video" that was released in honor of the novel's anniversary…

Returning with Tennant & Sheen for the season is Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as the archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as the archangel Uriel. Returning in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina – with new faces Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub helping to round out the cast. Of course, Gaiman & the team weren't going to roll out the big announcement in any kind of ordinary way – not when they can collaborate with superfans Hilly & Hannah Hindi (The Hillywood Show) for a fan-funded parody video that sees Gaiman tapping into his "master thespian" skill and the season premiere date officially revealed:

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. Amazon's Prime Video series Good Omens is based on the beloved internationally best-selling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the upcoming season produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.