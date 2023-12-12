Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: good times, netflix, Norman Lear, seth macfarlane

Good Times: Seth MacFarlane/Norman Lear Animated Series Sets Cast

J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jay Pharoah will lead Seth MacFarlane, Norman Lear & Stephen Curry's animated Good Times voice cast.

Back in September 2020, the news hit that Seth MacFarlane (The Orville, Family Guy), Stephen Curry (NBA star, Holey Moley! EP), and the now-late original series executive producer Norman Lear were teaming up for an animated version of groundbreaking 70's sitcom Good Times for Netflix. In the updated take, Good Times follows the Evans family as they navigate today's world and contemporary social issues. As the original did years ago, the animated series looks to demonstrate the belief that with the love of family, we can keep our heads above water. A little more than three years later, we have a major update to pass along. The 10-episode series has tapped J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), and Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live) to lead the voice cast of the adult animated series. Smoove and Brown are set as the show's central couple, Reggie and Beverly – with Pharoah taking on the role of one of their sons, Junior.

Running for six seasons on CBS, from 1974-1979, the Mike Evans and Eric Monte-created series was developed and executive produced by Lear. Starting as a spinoff of Lear's sitcom Maude (which was a spinoff of All in the Family), the series was television's first African-American two-parent family sitcom. Focusing on the day-to-day lives of Florida and James Evans and their three children in inner-city Chicago, Good Times starred John Amos, Esther Rolle, Ja'net Dubois, Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, Janet Jackson, and more.

Lear's Act III Productions, Curry's Unanimous Media, MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door, and Sony Pictures TV are developing the project, with Ranada Shepard (Family Affair, Lizzie McGuire) set as showrunner. Previous showrunner Carl Jones serves as an executive producer, alongside Lear & Brent Miller from Act III Productions, Curry, Erick Peyton & Jeron Smith via Unanimous, and MacFarlane & Erica Huggins via Fuzzy Door. Sony Pictures Television produces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!