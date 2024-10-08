Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: goosebumps, R L Stine

Goosebumps: The Vanishing Teaser Sees David Schwimmer Getting Creepy

Arriving January 2025, check out the subtitle reveal video and more for Disney+'s David Schwimmer-starring Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

We could only hope that someone does something as special for us when our birthday rolls around next February as Sony Pictures Television and Disney Branded Television did for bestselling author R.L. Stine on his special today. With the eight-episode second season of the thrilling anthology series set to hit Disney+ and Hulu screens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, we're getting an official title for the season – Goosebumps: The Vanishing – and our first look at David Schwimmer's (Friends) Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery. Along with the subtitle reveal, we were also treated to an announcement teaser, key art poster, and overview of a season that will draw from Stine's Stay Out of the Basement, The Haunted Car, Monster Blood, The Girl Who Cried Monster, The Ghost Next Door, Welcome to Camp Nightmare, and more.

"Goosebumps: The Vanishing" begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Disney+'s Goosebumps: The Vanishing stars Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie, Francesca Noel as Alex, and Stony Blyden as Trey. Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed the streaming series alongside showrunner Hilary Winston – with all three serving as executive producers. In addition, Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Erin O'Malley, Karl Frankenfield, and James Eagan serve as executive producers.

