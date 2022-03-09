Gotham Knights Adds Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson & Oscar Morgan

The CW's Gotham Knights continues rounding out its ranks, with news that Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), and Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air) are set to join Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish) and Tyler DiChiara (Relish) have joined the cast of the pilot from Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (Batwoman EPs) and Batwoman executive story editor Natalie Abrams as series regulars. Based on Bob Kane & Bill Finger's DC Comics' characters (though not related to The CW's Batwoman or Warner Bros' upcoming videogame), the pilot takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the… Gotham Knights.

With principal photography set to begin this April, Keegan's Duela is abrasive, unpredictable, and a little unhinged. But above all else, Duela is a survivor. Born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father – the most dangerous man in Gotham – Duela forged herself into a brutal fighter and skilled thief. Robinson's Carrie Kelley is fearless, idealistic, and plucky as hell, Carrie talked her way into being Batman's unlikely sidekick. If there's a burning building or a person in need, she's the first to rush in (just as long as she's home by curfew). Morgan's Turner Hayes remains resilient and driven to live up to his billionaire adoptive father's name, despite the murder of his biological parents. While charming and soulful, Turner has never quite felt comfortable in this world of wealth and privilege. Smythe's Harper Row: streetwise, acerbic, and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, DiChiara's transgender teen Cullen Row is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles.