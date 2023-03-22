Gotham Knights Season 1 E03 Trailer: Save the Day or Stay Out of Jail? With a new episode hitting next week, here's a look at the official trailer for The CW's Gotham Knights S01E03 "Under Pressure."

Two episodes in, and the mysteries only continue to deepen on Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams' Batman universe-set Gotham Knights. Previously, we had an overview & images for S01E03 "Under Pressure" and an overview for S01E04 "Of Butchers and Betrayals" (which takes us into the month of April). This time around, we have a promo for "Under Pressure" that finds the Mutant Gang not exactly too happy with having their lead mutant taken off the grid. And they plan on using the annual Founder's Gala to "express their complaints" in a very explosive way. Can Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Harper (Fallon Smythe) & Carrie (Navia Robinson) still save the day while keeping themselves one step ahead of the law – and their butts out of jail?

S01E03 & S01E04 Overviews, Images & More!

Written by Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams, The CW's Gotham Knights stars Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish), Tyler DiChiara (Relish), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air), Misha Collins (Supernatural), Anna Lore (All American), Rahart Adams (Foursome) Lauren Stamile (Complications), and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers) star. In addition, real-life married couple Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabry have joined the cast as Arthur and Crystal Brown. And Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" film franchise) has joined the cast in a role that is at the core of the Batman legend – Joe Chill, the man who murdered Bruce Wayne's parents.

Gotham Knights Season 1 Episode 3 "Under Pressure": TAKING DOWN THE MUTANT GANG — After their leader is taken down by Carrie (Navia Robinson), the Mutant Gang retaliates against Gotham by taking hostages at the annual Founder's Gala, forcing Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) to come out of hiding to save the people of Gotham. Elsewhere, Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) infiltrates the GCPD after the team uncovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member. Lastly, Harvey (Misha Collins) makes a big decision about his future. Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams.

Gotham Knights Season 1 Episode 4 "Of Butchers and Betrayals": "X" MARKS THE SPOT — After discovering some potential leads in their investigation, Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) investigate a possible connection between Bruce Wayne's death and the mysterious death of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) head to a nursing home to question Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright). At the Belfry, Stephanie (Anna Lore) opens up to Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) about her life at home, while Harvey (Misha Collins) makes an unsettling discovery. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Devon Balsamo-Gillies.

Gotham Knights: What You Need to Know

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies, including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors, known as… the Gotham Knights.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot. The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.