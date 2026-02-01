Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Grammys, nicki minaj, opinion, trevor noah

Grammys Host Trevor Noah's Joke Triggers Nicki Minaj, White House

Based on their social media reactions, it seems Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump's White House didn't find Grammys host Trevor Noah's joke funny.

During his 68th Grammys opener, host Trevor Noah had some fun at rapper Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump's expense – a joke that apparently triggered Minaj and the White House in a big way. As he made his way around a number of tables to point out the famous faces who were in attendance, like Jamie Foxx, Justin Bieber, Queen Latifah, and others, Noah took a moment to note that Minaj would not be there tonight. The audience's reaction was mostly applause for Minaj's absence and boos when her name was mentioned. Noah went on to say that Minaj was still at the White House with Trump, "discussing very important issues." Noah then shifted into a Trump impression, adding, "Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have it. Everyone is saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, Nicki, but it's me. Wap! Wap! Wap! Look at it!"

To offer a little background, Minaj declared herself to be Trump's "number one fan" last week, sharing, "I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more." The rapper's "MAGA Barbie" coming-out moment even saw Minaj holding hands with Trump and later displaying the Trump "gold card" she received as a gift.

Not long after Noah's joke started hitting social and mainstream media, Minaj took to Twitter/X with a series of posts containing accusations and allegations against a number of famous faces – including one aimed at Noah. "Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP," was the text to just one of the posts. Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications, shared on his official Twitter/X account, "And Trevor Noah is still a giant loser who will be forever known for being unceremoniously kicked off The Daily Show for being a complete psychopath, only to be replaced by a rotating cast of even bigger snowflakes."

