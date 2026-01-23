Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: david bowie, Green Day, Survivor

Green Day Frontman & Son Cover David Bowie's "Heroes" for Survivor 50

Check out Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong teaming with son, Jakob, for a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes" for the Survivor 50 trailer.

CBS is not messing around when it comes to celebrating the 50th season of Jeff Probst-hosted reality competition series Survivor. Before a lineup of returning all-stars hits our screens on Wednesday, February 25, with the premiere of Survivor 50, the network is offering a special two-week event featuring 10 episodes from the show's history, spotlighting players from the Season 50 cast. That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what's ahead, but what has already grabbed our attention is the official trailer that was released earlier today. That's because the preview (which you can check out above) also includes Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong teaming with his son, Jakob Danger Armstrong, for a cover of iconic singer/songwriter David Bowie's classic, "Heroes." The release comes only days after it was announced that Green Day would be kicking off the NFL's Super Bowl LX opening ceremony.

When we think of classic crooner Bing Crosby's 1977 CBS Christmas television special, Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas, the first thing that tends to spring to mind is that holiday duet between Crosby and Bowie. Stopping by Crosby's home during the special, the two strike up a conversation about their musical tastes, realizing that they're not as different as they first thought. From there, viewers were treated to a beautiful performance of "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy." However, that wasn't Bowie's only headline-grabbing performance during the special, as the singer-songwriter returned to perform what was then his current single, "Heroes" (from the album of the same name). With this being the Christmas season, and with how things have been going lately, we thought we would pass along a look back at Bowie's magic. But that's not all…

The official social media account for the late singer/songwriter shared a look at Bowie's performance heading into Christmas, offering some incredible backstory on how it went down, some things we didn't get to see, and more (followed by a video of Bowie's performance):

"HEROES" ON BING CHRISTMAS SHOW 1977 "For ever and ever…" Back in 2016 we posted the then oft overlooked performance of "Heroes" recorded for Bing Crosby's 1977 Merrie Olde Christmas TV Special. Notable for the wonderfully bizarre, but nevertheless beautiful David Bowie and… pic.twitter.com/ybZTTvp8ex — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) December 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

