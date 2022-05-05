Green Lantern: HBO Max Series Now Casting; When Filming May Begin

We will readily admit that it's been a while since we last checked in on how things were going with Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's HBO Max series Green Lantern. But with all of the Arrowverse controversy going on, there's a been a bigger focus on what's happening with the streaming shows that were announced. Back in September 2021, Grahame-Smith offered a brief update to say that things were "going really well" (with Wittrock offering a few more thoughts a month prior, see below). But now thanks to a recent article from Backstage writer Rebecca Welch, we're learning two very important pieces of intel on the Finn Wittrock & Jeremy Irvine-starring series. First, there is a casting call out to begin rounding out the cast (though the "several generations of men who take on the mantle" description is a bit curious). The article also lists production as "set to start later this year in Los Angeles" (with a page on Backstage for the show that lists "Fall 2022").

Though a "hulking mass of masculinity" and "an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism," Wittrock's Guy Gardner (much like in the comics) still finds a way to be likable even when you don't want to like him. In an interview with EW from late August, Wittrock offered some updates on how production was going, how he studied for the role, and more:

"Green Lantern" Isn't What You're Expecting: "It is really cool how sprawling a storyline it is. It's pretty epic. It spans time and space and has something for everyone. It's not your average superhero story," Wittrock explains. "People will be really, really pleasantly surprised."

Guy Gardner May Be a "Polarizing Figure" But There's A Lot to Love: "He takes on a lot of this show. He's a pretty big part of it. I think it's an interesting way in [to the story]. It's not the conventional way in, but I think people might see a side of him they didn't know was there," Wittrock said.

Yes, Wittrock Watched Ryan Reynolds' 2011 Film: "It [2011 Green Lantern] definitely was something that was in my head. In some ways, it's almost better. I think it offers a chance to reinvent the whole thing and you're not going to have… I mean, no offense to the movie. It is what it is, but you're not going to have people who are dying for the creation of that movie. [The show] can be its own new interpretation," Wittrock explained.

"Green Lantern" Was Made for Streaming: "There's a lot of story there. I think maybe it was just too much to fit into a movie. We have the time and the space, thanks to HBO, to really explore a lot of it on a big scale. I think it's going to be a different animal, to be honest," Wittrock teased.

The 10-episode Green Lantern is set to span decades and galaxies- beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott (Irvine), and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. Along the way, they will encounter a number of both new and familiar Lanterns: Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Sinestro, and Kilowog are also expected to appear. Lee Toland Krieger (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Superman & Lois) is set to helm the first two episodes. Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith will executive produce alongside Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg– with Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive producing.