Grotesquerie: FX Unleashing Horror Drama on September 25th

Premiering September 25th, check out the new info on Ryan Murphy and Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts-starring Grotesquerie.

Can you feel it? It started with San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and continued through Disney's D23 Fan Expo this past weekend. Of course, if you've been following the fine folks connected with Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' upcoming Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and NFL Star Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie on social media, then you know that they've been getting the word out on the upcoming horror drama series since filming began. But today, it all started to become official. Stemming from Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, Grotesquerie is set to hit FX screens on September 25th (and available to stream on Hulu) – and we have an official key art poster and series overview to confirm it.

FX's "Grotesquerie" revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Diamond) a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Raven Goodwin are also a part of the cast. Vance portrays Marshall Tyron. Manville is Nurse Redd, Chavez plays Father Charlie, and Tyron is Merritt Tryon (with Kelce's character yet to be revealed). "I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

Written and created by Murphy, Baitz, and Baken, FX's Grotesquerie is produced by 20th Television and directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive-produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.

