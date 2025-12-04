Posted in: Preview, TV | Tagged: Black Mandala, Guerreros del Manana

Guerreros del Manana Toy Line Being Developed as Animated Series

Action figure fans, here's one for you: Guerreros del Manana, an obscure Argentine toy line from the 80s, is getting a new animated series.

The series is produced by Black Mandala with input from creator Guillermo Zanocco and director Nicolás Onetti.

A teaser trailer and first sculpture are set to debut at Argentina Comic-Con on December 5 in Buenos Aires.

Fans hope the series sparks a re-release of Guerreros del Manana action figures after years of scarcity.

Guerreros del Manana was a very popular Argentine toy line in the 1980s, a kind of spiritual brother line to Masters of the Universe here in the States. They are really hard to come by here, but their international popularity cannot be overstated. We now know, thanks to Variety, that an animated series will be produced by New Zealand's sales outfit Black Mandala. They are working with toy line creator Guillermo Zanocco and filmmaker Nicolás Onetti, who will serve as director. The teaser trailer and first sculpture for the animated series will debut at the Argentina Comic-Con on Dec. 5 in Buenos Aires.

I Hope This Means They Bring The Guerreros del Manana Toy Line Back

I spent a lot of time a few years ago putting together sets and shelves for my Masters of the Universe knock-off figure collection, and near the top of my list was Guerreros del Manana. Many of the designs were similar, but they featured some original characters and molds that I thought looked like a ton of fun. The problem is their scarcity. Even in Argentina, these are incredibly hard to come by, especially in complete condition, and will cost you a pretty penny to collect. I have only ever seen three figures in all my collecting years, which was around 2019. None of them were complete, and would have been the most expensive figures I ever tried to add to my collection.

I think this is a great idea, and my only questions are: Can I watch this in the States, and does this mean we will get a new reimagining of the toy line? I bet both of those things happen, and the toys themselves are what I would be most excited for. I hope that in two days, fans and curious people like myself will be abuzz about that new teaser trailer. We shall see.

