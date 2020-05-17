Guy Fieri and Bill Murray Go Mano a Mano for All the Nachos

Earlier this week, we covered Bill Murray speaking with Jimmy Kimmel from his bathtub on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live (From His House). During his virtual visit, he covered a number of topics: from what his quarantine life is like and missing America's past-time to memories of Michael Jordan from the golf course (where Murray can actually claim bragging rights) and the set of Space Jam. But it was his upcoming nacho-building competition against "The Mayor of Flavortown" himself Guy Fieri that spiked out attention, and it was that very same competition that took place on Friday, May 15.

To get everyone caught up, Murray and Fieri agreed to compete in Food Network's Nacho Average Showdown, airing on the network's Facebook page. Murray and his son Homer were virtually pitted head-to-head against Fieri and his son Hunter to see who would walk away with "The Ultimate Plate of Nachos". Hosted by Chef Carla Hall, celebrity guests Shaquille O' Neal and Terry Crews served as judges for the charity event, developed to raise both awareness of and funds for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). We'll save the spoilers until after the jump, but here a look at how the competition went down:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start><span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>﻿</span>

In complete fairness, the Fieris were much more of a cooking team than the Murrays. Safe to say that Homer was pretty much the cook while Bill was more like the Flava Flav hype man, though having Murray's wit as a weapon was priceless. In the Murrays' defense, I'm not sure where I stand on the mac-n-cheese addition to their nacho creation. It seemed a bit against the spirit of the competition. Since there couldn't be any actual tasting, judging was done based on the recipes and how they were presented. After O'Neal and Crews split their vote (the former went with the Murrays and Crews went Fieris), it was left to Chef Hall to make the final decision. Looks like "Flavortown" will have another honor to hang on the wall.