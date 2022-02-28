HALO Roll Call Teaser Wants to Know If You're Ready for the Big Drop

With less than a month to go until Pablo Schreiber's (American Gods) Master Chief starts fighting for a better future in Paramount+ & 343 Industries' live-action series take on the HALO video game franchise, things are already looking pretty good. We learned earlier this month that the series was officially picked up for a second season with David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) would be the showrunner and an executive producer when the series does return. With March 24 heading its way sooner than we realize, the streaming service is starting to ramp up the promo machine to get the word out about the series. That continued on Monday with the release of a new teaser that makes one basic but important request: Prepare to drop.

"HALO is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we're thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount+. "HALO will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity." David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals, Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks Inc., added, "HALO takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling. This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. HALO has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it." Now here's a look at the newest teaser released earlier today:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer, with Paramount+'s HALO set to hit streaming screens on Thursday, March 24th:

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted & inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse), and Fiona O'Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

Produced by Paramount+ in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.