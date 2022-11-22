Hannibal, Netflix OG Series Hemlock Grove Find New Streaming Home

Hemlock Grove, one of Netflix's first original series, has found a new streaming home thanks to FilmRise. The Eli Roth-executive-produced horror drama series was removed from Netflix in October, but thanks to a deal between producer/distributor Gaumont and FilmRise, fans will be able to see the show again across FilmRise branded OTT channels along with Gaumont's Hannibal. FilmRise struck a non-exclusive deal to license both shows' AVOD and FAST rights.

Looking Back at Hemlock Grove & Hannibal

The horror series, which starred Famke Janssen, Bill Skarsgård, Landon Liboiron, and Kaniehtiio Horn, ran for three seasons on Netflix. Based on the book by Brian McGreevy, who developed with Lee Shipman, the series, which ran from 2013-2015, was exec produced by Roth and follows the strange happenings in a fictional town in Pennsylvania. Roman Godfrey (Skarsgård), the heir to the town's wealthy Godfrey family, befriends the town's newcomer, Peter Rumancek (Rumancek). Recent brutal murders in the town have stirred up rumors, and the two work together to shed light on the case while also hiding their own dark secrets.

Hannibal, created and written by Bryan Fuller, is also available on Hulu. The series originally ran for three seasons on NBC and is based on Red Dragon by author Thomas Harris, who wrote the book series that centered on Hannibal Lecter, arguably fiction's most popular serial killer and cannibal. Harris's work has been adapted to several feature films, including Manhunter (1986), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Hannibal (2001), and Red Dragon (2002). Bryan Cox played the character in 1986, with Anthony Hopkins taking over for the remaining films. Mads Mikkelsen played the character in the NBC series, which co-starred Hugh Dancy, Laurence Fishburne, and Gillian Anderson.

"These beloved horror series are welcome additions to FilmRise. Bryan Fuller's 'Hannibal' was a creative achievement for network TV when it launched on NBC, as was 'Hemlock Grove,' one of Netflix's early original series. We are excited to be among the first truly free streaming destinations to offer these shows," said Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for FilmRise. "We are excited to be working with FilmRise on the distribution of two of our most popular series. Their network's audience reach has grown exponentially over the years, and we are happy that we can offer, through this deal, the opportunity for old and new fans to watch these series," added Nicolas Atlan, President of Gaumont USA. | Deadline Hollywood

