Bill Skarsgård on Why He Joined John Wick: Chapter 4

The John Wick franchise has become a mainstream essential in terms of action films, and John Wick: Chapter 4 has enlisted actor Bill Skarsgård, who recently confirmed his choice to sign on.

The actor is definitely no stranger to passionate fandoms, with Skarsgård gaining a following for his work in Netflix's Hemlock Grove, the reinvention of the horror property IT, and Hulu's Castle Rock. Skarsgård (who comes from a family that has several industry additions) most recently signed on to the fourth installment of John Wick, making it his most ambitious dive into an action title – and an exciting choice for an expansive world of assassins.

In a new interview with Collider, Skarsgård admitted his love for the genre, explaining, "I think the movies are very entertaining. I've always been a fan of these kinds of over-the-top, exploitive action movies. Chad [Stahelski] reached out to me, and I met him a few times, and I really liked him. It was a really fun role. I'm not gonna go into detail [about] what it is, but it was a fun role and a fun world. I like the movies. I think they're entertaining, and it is something that I haven't really done before. That's always something that does inspire me, for whatever it is. It's like, 'OK, this is a project or genre or something that I haven't done, so let's try it out and let's have fun within those genre constraints.' So, I'm really looking forward to it."

The film stars Keanu Reeves as the titular character, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Marko Zarorand, and singer Rina Sawayama making her cinematic debut.

Originally, the film was said to be filmed consecutively with the confirmed fifth chapter; however, due to the constant change to cinematic releases – it's just comforting for many fans to know a fourth installment (still) lies ahead.

Are you excited to see what Skarsgård brings to the table in John Wick: Chapter 4?