Hard Cell: Prison Mockumentary Offers Catherine Tate in Multiple Roles

On Wednesday, fans of Doctor Who and the sketch comedy series The Catherine Tate Show learned that there is going to be a whole lot more of the popular British comedy performer in the future. Netflix and Catherine Tate are teaming up for a six-episode women's prison mockumentary (think The Office or What We Do in the Shadows) titled Hard Cell. As the released logline explains, Tate will be tackling multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley prison to capture the penal system at its brutal humorous best. Hard Cell is produced by Argonon-backed Leopard Pictures, which is behind Mackenzie Crook's BBC show Worzel Gummidge. Just from the description alone, we're impressed and also curious about how they straddle the fine line between humor and making important statements about the justice system during a time when prison reform is on everyone's minds.

"We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women's correctional facility," said executive producer Kristian Smith in an official statement. No word released as of this writing as to when production will begin or if production is already underway- and while it feels like a 2022 release window, no specs in that regard were released, either.

