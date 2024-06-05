Posted in: Comics, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: amanda conner, harley quinn, jimmy palmiotti, max, season 5

Harley Quinn: Check Out Amanda Conner's Amazing Design Sheet Artwork

Jimmy Palmiotti shared a look at artist Amanda Conner's amazing design model sheet artwork originally created for Max's Harley Quinn.

Normally, we would be offering some kind of update on how things were rolling with the fifth season of EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn. So far, things have been sounding pretty great – with Cuoco sharing that work was already underway (and that she wasn't looking to leave the role anytime soon) before the fourth season wrapped. In March, Cuoco's co-star Ron Funches (King Shark) shared that the wheels were moving towards wrapping the season and that some kind of official word should be coming soon. But for this go-around, we get to take a break from the updates to check out something very cool – something that gets you thinking about what could've been. Earlier today, Jimmy Palmiotti – whose writer/producer resume is chockful of all-star comics, film & television series, and video games – shared a look at artist Amanda Conner's design model sheet artwork that was originally created for the animated series.

As with her husband, Palmiotti, Conner's influential artwork and impactful career speaks for itself – let's just say that we're proud to have more than a few Harley Quinn prints from Conner in our collection. So when we saw the artwork that Conner created, we couldn't help but think about what could've been – and (assuming there aren't legal issues) hope that it becomes available as a print, too. To be clear? That's not meant as any disrespect to the folks behind the Max series – Harley Quinn hits on a whole number of unique levels. But we would be lying if we said that we aren't itching to see Conner's Harley Quinn style come to full-blown animated life. It's Amanda Conner, people! Here's what Palmiotti had to share earlier today…

AMANDA CONNER design model sheet page done for the Harley Quinn animated series. pic.twitter.com/s9AiadYAvT — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) June 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is what we would have got if they thought to include his past a few designs and drawings like this. Never considered for consultants which is a shame. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) June 5, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"We're thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy's continuing misadventures is finally out, and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper," shared Schumacker, Halpern & EP Dean Lorey in a statement when the news was first announced. Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, added, "The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in season 5."

Based on characters from DC Comics created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!