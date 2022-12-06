Harley Quinn EP: Valentine's Day Special Has "A Lotta Cameos"

By now, we're sure you've heard that not only were EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn given a green light for a fourth season but also that the animated series was set to bring back Harley (Cuoco) & Ivy (Bell) a lot sooner than expected. In fact, this February brings Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will hit the streaming service, with Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together while also showing how the rest of the crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year. And from what Schumacker has had to share so far, it looks to be a very special special. Now, along with clarifying that the special is more of an extended episode as opposed to a two-parter, Schumacker is tasing that the special has "got a lotta cameos that haven't been announced yet" and more.

Here's a look at Schumacker's tweet from earlier today offering viewers a heads-up to be very attentive to who's who when the special hits HBO Max screens in approximately two months:

Onlining the @dcharleyquinn's HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL and 1. We got a lotta cameos that haven't been announced yet and 2. @TheFienPrint's hatred of misusing the phrase "Begs the question" has been canonized in the DCU. (If Dan were Bane) — (Patrick Schumacker) (@PMSchumacker) December 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In his tweet from last week, Schumacker offered a heads-up that he's watched the special with songwriter Jefferson Friedman's music included for the first time and that he's "even prouder of it" now than he was in previous screenings:

Watching the @dcharleyquinn Valentines Day Special with @jeffefferspin's music for the first time and I'm somehow even prouder of it. HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINES DAY drops on @hbomax in February '23! — (Patrick Schumacker) (@PMSchumacker) December 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

But when asked if that meant that he wasn't that proud of it before, Schumacker makes it clear that "prouder" doesn't mean that you didn't already have a high level of pride in something. It just means you found another level of appreciation for it. "I'm just saying I WAS super proud of the show, and now I'm even prouder, seeing it with the final music. The music for this episode is maybe my fave in the series. New sounds and new interpretations of familiar ones from past episodes. Very proud of

[Jefferson Friedman's] work," Schumacker wrote in response, dropping some high praise for Friedman's work. As for where the special sits on the Harley Quinn timeline (after Season 3 or "someplace in limbo in the story till season 4"), the executive producer responded with a GIF of someone limboing… which should pretty much clear up that question.