Harley Quinn: Schumacker Has High Praise for Valentine's Day Special

After spending some time suffering the slings & arrows of outrageous rumor-mongering surrounding its fate after Warner Bros. Discovery (under new management) went on a hack-and-slash mission to find billions to cut to make Wall Street happy. But then the clouds parted, and fans on HBO Max's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn learned that not only was the animated series getting a fourth season, but also that spinoff Noonan's was still on the way. And with that news season comes change, with Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern handing over the showrunner responsibilities to writer & consulting producer Sarah Peters (with the duo staying on as executive producers). After all of that, we pretty much expected things to shift into "stealth mode" as work gets started on the new season. But then October 2022 rolled around, and we learned that we wouldn't have to wait until Season 4 for a brand new Harley (Cuoco) & Ivy (Bell) adventure. In February 2023, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will hit the streaming service, with Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together while also showing how the rest of the crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year. So how are things going with the animated "valentine"? Schumacker shared an update, and things are looking good.

In the tweet below, Schumacker offers a heads-up that he's watched the special with songwriter Jefferson Friedman's music included for the first time and that he's "even prouder of it" now than he was in previous screenings:

Watching the @dcharleyquinn Valentines Day Special with @jeffefferspin's music for the first time and I'm somehow even prouder of it. HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINES DAY drops on @hbomax in February '23! — (Patrick Schumacker) (@PMSchumacker) December 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

But when asked if that meant that he wasn't that proud of it before, Schumacker makes it clear that "prouder" doesn't mean that you didn't already have a high level of pride in something. It just means you found another level of appreciation for it. "I'm just saying I WAS super proud of the show, and now I'm even prouder, seeing it with the final music. The music for this episode is maybe my fave in the series. New sounds and new interpretations of familiar ones from past episodes. Very proud of

[Jefferson Friedman's] work," Schumacker wrote in response, dropping some high praise for Friedman's work. As for where the special sits on the Harley Quinn timeline (after Season 3 or "someplace in limbo in the story till season 4"), the executive producer responded with a GIF of someone limboing… which should pretty much clear up that question.