Harry Potter Series Reportedly Eyeing Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Snape

HBO and Warner Bros. Television's "Harry Potter" series is reportedly eyeing Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) for the role of Prof. Snape.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, the casting buzz surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO and Warner Bros. Television's upcoming multi-season series adaptation of bestselling author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels continues to heat up. After reports that Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) was being eyed to play Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore and the rumor mill buzzing that Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Oppenheimer) was being eyed for big bad Lord Voldemort (sorry, doesn't look like that one is true), The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that British actor Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) is being heavily considered for the role of Hogwarts potions master Prof. Severus Snape (a role played by the late Alan Rickman in the film series). "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals," a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement.

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

