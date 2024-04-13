Posted in: Peacock, Sports, streaming, TV, WWE | Tagged: ecw, Harry Slash and the Slashtones, paul heyman, The Slashtones, wwe

Harry Slash Pitches for ECW Theme Streaming Release After WWE HOF

Harry Slash wants WWE to make ECW's theme "This is Extreme" available to music streaming platforms following Paul Heyman's HOF induction.

As WWE loves to tout its achievements, one centered around its Hall of Fame Class of 2024 and the induction of its first Attitude Era promoter in Extreme Championship Wrestling's Paul Heyman, currently serving as manager as "Wiseman" to former Universal Champion Roman Reigns. To many in the wrestling industry, he provided a lifeline to a few struggling talents and gave a platform to some of the greatest wrestlers of all time who became the future main eventers of WCW and WWE. In what's perhaps the most puzzling decision in HOF programming as the projected headliner, Heyman was first to be inducted, but boy, did he deliver in terms of his raw unfiltered speech laced with humility and profanity.

Harry Slash Asks WWE for Music Streaming Love for ECW's "This Is Extreme"

"With over 27 million views across all WWE digital and social platforms, @HeymanHustle's WWE Hall of Fame speech is the most socially viewed #WWEHOF moment of all time," the company's social media wrote. Just as big as Heyman was as the voice and face of ECW, the promotion's theme, "This is Extreme," was just as prominent from Harry Slash and the Slashtones, now The Slashtones. The band, originally formed in 1994, first performed the theme at ECW's Barely Legal 1997, and it was played to introduce Heyman at the Hall of Fame preceding WrestleMania LX.

The Slashtones, which currently consists of Harry Slash, Amo Hecht, Evan Steven Levee, Lez Warner, and Steve "Budgie" Werner, also provided themes for some of the talent like Taz with Survive! (If I Let You) and Sabu with Huka Blues. "So, (to humble brag), this means that my #ECW theme was the most socially heard #WWEHOF entrance music of all time. Maybe the folks [WWE] may want to consider finally releasing the tunes on streaming platforms?" Slash wrote. The Slashtones' work is featured in all the archived ECW content on the WWE Network programming now on Peacock.

