Posted in: TV | Tagged: animated series, Christopher yost, Hawk, mcu, Mike Booth, wattpad webtoon studios, Webtoon

Hawk: Christopher Yost Tapped to Adapt Webtoon for Animated Series

Hawk, the Sci-Fi Webtoon and Wattpad novel series, is getting an animated series adaptation penned by MCU writer Christopher Yost.

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm for WEBTOON and Wattpad, today announced Hawk, a new animated series in development with Christopher Yost, screenwriter for Thor: Ragnarok and The Mandalorian, and other incredible sci-fi and comic-based projects. The series is based on Mike Booth's popular intergalactic sci-fi webnovel of the same name, with over one million reads on Wattpad. Yost will write the series with Executive Producers Aron Levitz, David Madden, Taylor Grant, and Sydney Bright from Wattpad WEBTOON Studios.

Hawk follows the story of space bounty hunter Kas Balera. When a disaster of epic proportions rocks the entire solar system, Kas must use her quick thinking and sharp wit if she's going to stay alive. In order to save the galaxy from destruction, she'll need a little help from a stolen federal robot, a child genius, and her trusty ship, the Calista.

"Mike Booth's 'Hawk' is everything I love in sci-fi – it's action, adventure, mystery and intrigue, mind-blowing new worlds, aliens and tech, all wrapped around great characters, a found family, and a future that's worth fighting for," said Yost. "I couldn't be more excited to work with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios to help bring the story of Kas Balera, Worm, and H1K to the screen."

"We're absolutely thrilled to animate and bring the intergalactic story of 'Hawk' to life with Christopher because of his incredible genre and comics expertise," said David Madden, Head of Global Entertainment for Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. "He perfectly understands the galaxy-spanning world that author Mike Booth has created and sees the amazing opportunities for unique storytelling, memorable characters, and longevity that we have for this title."

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios currently has more than 100 projects in development or production around the world, including some of the most exciting new names and stories in genre content. Select upcoming projects include A. Rasen's nightmare-filled WEBTOON hit Gremoryland with Roy Lee's Vertigo Entertainment; Deanna Cameron's webnovel thriller What Happened That Night , adapted by Academy Award-nominated Children of Men screenwriter David Arata; and T.L. Bodine's supernatural The Hound, adapted by screenwriter Angela LaManna (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Marvel's The Punisher). Wattpad WEBTOON Studios is also developing the animated series adaptation of Rachel Smythe's 1.3 billion-view WEBTOON sensation Lore Olympus with The Jim Henson Company.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!