Hawkeye: Chris Hemsworth's Son Goes Arrows Over Thunderbolts

Even before "The Big Reveal" from this week's penultimate episode, Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) & Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)-starring Hawkeye had been gaining more and more attention (and positive reviews) for being an impressive mix of action, humor & heart. In fact, it would be safe to say (and you can include us on that list) that the series is doing more for Clint's reputation than every other one of his past appearances combined. Add into that mix a new hero in Kate Bishop, who already has us feeling like we've known her for a long time (and that we definitely want to see more of her in action, sooner rather than later). In fact, the show might've been impressive enough to win over Chris Hemsworth's son based on the clip that the Avengers actor posted earlier today. Look, we know it's not uncommon for kids to want to go in the opposite direction from their parents so it's not that surprising that Hemsworth's son would be less all-in on dad's Thor than with the arrow-slinging duo currently tearing up our streaming screens. Oh, and serious extra bonus points for rocking the purple in the incredibly cool & fun clip.

"Don't try this at home. Took 63 shots in the back of the head before nailing it. Worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple lunatics with complete disregard for their own safety," Hemsworth wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, along with a brief video clip showing off their father-son bonding time (with Hemsworth clarifying that it was a "rubber arrow" they were using):

Here's a look back at the newest teaser for the Hawkeye season/series finale, as all of the attention gets directed on "The Boss" who's been running everything from behind the scenes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boss | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgp1OEVDxDM)

And if you didn't get a chance to check out D'Onofrio's tweet from earlier this week, here it is. And while it may only be five words, it's five words that fans of Netflix's Daredevil found very familiar:

Towards the end of this week's episode of Hawkeye, Clint decides to go full-on Ronin and set up a meeting with Maya (Alaqua Cox). Needless to say, she doesn't come alone… but since we're talking Ronin Clint, that really doesn't matter a whole lot. But after besting Maya, Clint takes off his Ronin mask to show his face… and to let Maya know that this all ends now. To further punctuate his point, Clint reveals to her that it was the season's "big guy" that's been getting everyone trembling who wanted her dad dead. Not taking too well to that news, Maya still looks to put down Clint but not before a narrow save from Kate.

Taking some time at Grills' (Clayton English) apartment to process everything, Kate receives a text message from Yelena that confirms what we've been speculating about for weeks but still has that "oh shit" quality to it. In the image, Kate's mom Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) is seen meeting with none other than Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). So if you're thinking that it was actually Eleanor who hired the Black Widow hit on Clint, you would be right (and possibly as big of a shocker if not more).

As for what the confirmation of D'Onofrio's Kingpin means big picture? Well, the possibilities are pretty endless. With D'Onofrio in play and all that positive talk going on about Charlie Cox aka Matt Murdock lately, it would appear we're getting some integration of the Netflix MCU into the proper MCU (like that end credits tune?). That said, I'm expecting there to be a "shaving away" of certain things in that it won't exactly be the Netflix series' full canon coming along for the ride. As for where they could end up, it definitely makes Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk a top contender. But honestly, you could have Cox's Murdock and D'Onofrio's Kingpin play a role of some type in any number of series coming down the line- from Secret Wars to Armor Wars. Now let's see what our multiverse-jumping wall-crawler has to say about all of this…