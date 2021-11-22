Hawkeye Preview: The Tracksuit Mafia Has a Problem with Clint & Kate

With less than 48-hours to go until Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye hits streaming services right before we start running our Thanksgiving leftovers gauntlet, viewers are being treated to not just a teaser or a preview image, but a new sneak preview extended clip. And for those of you reading this who are familiar with Clint Barton's (Renner) comic book life, then we're pretty sure you'll recognize who these not-so-fine-or-upstanding gentlemen are with the matching fashion sense. It would appear they have a bone to pick with Clint and Kate (Steinfeld) but if the archers won't come out then the "Tracksuit Mafia" will smoke them out (and not in a cool 4/20 way).

ready to take over Wednesdays in a big way next week with a two-episode debut, viewers are getting another look at the live-action series. This time around, Kate (Steinfeld) & Clint (Renner) have some serious explaining to do to none other than Kate's mother, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga). The first thing they need to do? Get on the same page when it comes to the definition of what a "partner" is. After that, Clint needs to teach Kate how to make those trick arrows of his because it looks like they're going to need a lot of them.

With the Marvel Studios series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere this Wednesday, November 24, here's a look at the newest sneak preview for Hawkeye:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye, followed by the previously-released sneak preview from ABC's Good Morning America earlier this month:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive 1st look at 'Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye' series on Disney+ l GMA (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzhZX6ERLAs)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.