Hawkeye Set for "Big Shoot" in NYC's East Village Starting Tuesday

Marvel Studios and Disney+'s live-action Hawkeye series has a very "interesting" way of rolling out intel on the series. Just last week, we learned the names of six folks set to join Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. on the project- but we still haven't gotten am official confirmation on Steinfeld. We know. It's weird. Especially since reports of the access being cast started months ago and set photos have been circulating online over the past several weeks. Even Renner seems to have gotten tired of the waiting, taking to Twitter to share an on-set image of Steinfeld that pretty much sealed the deal on her being Kate Bishop, along with Lucky the Pizza Dog (from Matt Fraction and David Aja's 2012-2015 Hawkeye comic book series).

But our crystal ball tells us that we think some high news may be coming this Thursday, December 10, when The Walt Disney Company has its investors conference call to break news on upcoming projects. Until then, production on the series continues- as confirmed by East Village NYC blogger and neighborhood legend E.V. Grieve. Grieve has been a great source for production intel in the past (Mr. Robot, for example), and that track record stayed strong on Monday with news that Anchor Point aka Hawkeye would be filming in and around the Avenue A area on Tuesday, describing it as a "big shoot." Production vehicles and equipment are expected to fill up a number of side streets ("from Fourth Street to 10th Street and First Avenue to Avenue C). You can check out the full blog post here, which also includes images of the street signs designating production as well as how the Half Gallery on Fourth Street and Avenue B looks now that it's been transformed into an old-time heating-appliance store (photos by Stacie Joy).

As for yesterday's newest additions to the cast, Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo?) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

Early last week, Renner posted an image on Instagram of his "Clint Barton" set chair with the message "Ms. Bishop … we need you !". Clearly, two easy takeaways from the post. First, the series is currently in production filming- which is always a good sign (as long as it happens safely). Second, the "Ms. Bishop" part of the message had us figuring that we would have a casting confirmation on Steinfeld by now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Last summer, Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, (with Oscar Isaac rumored to lead), Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, (with Tatiana Maslany rumored to lead), and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel – with newcomer Iman Vellani set to lead, joining directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon. Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) is set to write and executive produce Hawkeye, with Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie), and Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas on tap to helm episodes.