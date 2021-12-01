Hawkeye: So Do We Start Calling Him "Uncle" Vincent D'Onofrio Now?

So if you had a chance to check out the third episode of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) & Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)-starring Hawkeye and you're a fan of Netflix's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin)-starring Daredevil series, then you've probably added some new red strings to your Charlie Kelly/"Always Sunny" conspiracy board. If you haven't checked it out yet, then we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a spoiler image buffer just to be safe. While what we're about to get into is still 110% pure speculation and we're keeping specific details to a minimum, better to be safe than sorry.

In "Echoes," Clint & Kate found themselves the "captive audience" of The Tracksuit Mafia's (Fra Fee, Aleks Paunovic & Piotr Adamczyk) big boss Maya Lopez aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter and a major threat to our arrow-slinging duo. Now for those of you familiar with the comics, you know that Lopez is the adopted daughter and protege of Wilson Fisk so just having the character in the series was enough to start the rumors rumbling. Those rumors got a whole lot louder this week with a number of references that either suggested the Kingpin is on the way or were the start of one of the finest in-show trolling we've ever seen. In one flashback scene, we see a young Maya meeting with a large man who wasn't fully shown and went by the title "Uncle." We also have Clint referencing that there was "someone above Maya" and that it was "someone you don't wanna mess with." And with Clint's Ronin past and its connection with Maya's backstory explained, that "Fat Man Auto Repair" takes on a whole new meaning.

Earlier in the fall, we looked at how the rumor hill had ramped up regarding Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil & D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin making the jump from Netflix MCU to the 2021 MCU proper. First, it was that Cox's Murdock would appear as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as spend some time in court with Tatiana Maslany's Jessica Walters in the upcoming live-action series She-Hulk. Then, there were rumblings that D'Onofrio's Kingpin would appear in Hawkeye. Renner & Steinfeld's series would be key because D'Onofrio's appearance would reportedly lead into the Echo spinoff series (reportedly bringing back a number of Daredevil's supporting cast). Then came word that Marvel Studios was eyeing a solo Daredevil project (either as a film or streaming series) that would be a pseudo-reboot (though no one is officially confirming or denying). Jon Bernthal (The Many Saints of Newark, The Premise) went on record saying he would consider a return as Frank Castle aka The Punisher is the story was right. And then just before November rolled around, Cox opened up about what a (hypothetical) return would mean and how it would be different from the Daredevil that viewers knew from Netflix.