Hawkeye Teasers: Yup, Kate's One of Those People; Clint's Past Returns

With only about two weeks to go until Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton start slinging arrows across streaming screens in Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Hawkeye, viewers are being treated to two new teasers that help further set the "Die Hard" vibes we've been getting. In one, Clint appreciates finally having a chance to spend the holiday season with his family. So of course, things go south pretty quickly. In the other teaser, Kate wants Clint to know that she's been building a bit of a name and reputation for herself as an archer. Well, that's at least how she sees it…

With the Marvel Studios series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere on November 24th, here's a look at the two newest mini-teasers followed by a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.