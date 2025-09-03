Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All Out, AEW September to Remember, hbo max, wrestling

HBO Max to Stream AEW Pay-Per-Views Starting with All Out Event

Warner Bros. Discovery expands AEW partnership, bringing pay-per-view events to HBO Max starting September 20 with All Out from Toronto for $39.99.

Article Summary HBO Max to stream AEW pay-per-views, starting with All Out on September 20 for $39.99

Expanded Warner Bros. Discovery partnership brings more AEW content to HBO Max streaming platform

AEW programming reaches 11 million viewers on TBS and TNT, with strong ratings performance

HBO Max becomes central hub for AEW content, offering live events, replays, and extensive library

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced a significant expansion of its partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), introducing the wrestling organization's pay-per-view events to the HBO Max streaming service. The initiative launches with AEW All Out on September 20 from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, marking the first pay-per-view event to be offered through the streaming platform.

The development represents a notable evolution in the nearly six-year relationship between WBD and AEW, extending their collaboration to include the wrestling promotion's premium events. According to the announcement, HBO Max will stream these pay-per-view events live without advertisements, with the platform to be the focus for marketing and promotional efforts surrounding these broadcasts.

United States subscribers to HBO Max with compatible devices will be able to purchase AEW All Out for $39.99, with pre-orders becoming available on September 5. The streaming presentation will feature HDR10 visual quality and Dolby Atmos audio technology, providing enhanced picture clarity and immersive sound quality for viewers. Following purchase, customers will find their content accessible through the "My Purchases" section within the platform's "My Stuff" menu, with exclusive replay availability guaranteed for six months after the initial broadcast. More info on PPV on HBO Max can be found here.

The programming schedule surrounding All Out includes substantial supplementary content designed to build anticipation for the main event. On September 20, preceding the pay-per-view broadcast, TNT and HBO Max will air AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, a one-hour live program intended to preview the afternoon's featured matches.

Additionally, WBD has announced September to Remember, a special three-hour television event scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on TBS and HBO Max, broadcasting from London, Ontario. This special event title for that week's AEW Dynamite references Extreme Championship Wrestling's historic November to Remember events, one of many examples of AEW's reverence for professional wrestling's storied past while establishing new traditions for contemporary audiences.

The expansion arrives during a particularly successful period for AEW programming across WBD networks. Statistical data indicates that AEW content has reached more than 11 million viewers across TBS and TNT platforms during the current year. AEW Dynamite on TBS has secured its position as Wednesday evening's top-rated cable entertainment program among the P18-49 demographic, while AEW Collision maintains consistent placement among the top five programs in its Saturday timeslot for both P18-49 and M18-49 audience segments, according to the press release citing Neilsen ratings data as its source.

Recent viewership achievements further demonstrate the programming's strength within the WBD portfolio. The April 26 episode of AEW Collision on TNT delivered the show's third-largest total viewership in its history. Meanwhile, the June 18 presentation of AEW Grand Slam Mexico on TBS achieved Dynamite's highest viewership among P25-54 demographics in nearly a year, according to July 2024 metrics.

The comprehensive AEW content library available on HBO Max extends well beyond pay-per-view events. Subscribers currently have access to hundreds of hours of wrestling programming, including live simulcasts of weekly shows AEW Dynamite on TBS and AEW Collision on TNT, on-demand replays of recent episodes, all episodes from Dynamite's first two years, and all pay-per-view special events through the end of 2024.

This distribution arrangement positions HBO Max as a central destination for AEW content, consolidating the organization's programming within a single streaming ecosystem. The platform's technological capabilities, combined with the extensive content library and exclusive pricing for pay-per-view events, create a comprehensive offering for wrestling fans seeking convenient access to premium wrestling entertainment and an alternative to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The initiative represents a substantial commitment by WBD to professional wrestling programming, leveraging its streaming infrastructure to deliver live sports entertainment content alongside its traditional television broadcasts. As streaming platforms continue to expand their live event offerings, with WWE's premium live events (PLEs) moving to ESPN+ this year, this partnership between HBO Max and AEW demonstrates the evolving landscape of premium content distribution in the digital age.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!