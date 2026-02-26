Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry Season 2 Expected April 2027; Filming Eyed for August

Heated Rivalry series creator Jacob Tierney shared that Season 2 should start filming in August, with April 2027 eyed for the show's return.

Article Summary Heated Rivalry Season 2 is set to begin filming in August, with an expected premiere in April 2027.

Creator Jacob Tierney promises fans more romance and drama between Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

The new season draws inspiration from Rachel Reid’s book The Long Game, deepening the couple’s journey.

Tierney teases that sex and intimacy will "function differently" in Season 2, focusing on adult challenges.

With Connor Storrie hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend, there's even more attention being paid to Crave, HBO Max, and series creator Jacob Tierney's Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry than usual – and that's saying a lot. Of course, when you have a new series that hits as hard as Heated Rivalry did during its first season, a whole lot of folks are going to wonder when the second season is coming (and why they can't have it tomorrow). Checking in with CBS Mornings' Gayle King on Thursday, Tierney and EP Brendan Brady covered a lot of ground regarding the series, including the time frame for filming and the second season's premiere. With writing currently underway, Tierney shared that August is being eyed for filming, with an April 2027 return planned. "There will be more 'Heated Rivalry' on your TVs, like, truly, as soon as humanly possible," Tierney said. Brady added that fans should "enjoy the yearn" of waiting for the show's next season.

Here's a look at what Tierney and Brady had to share about the hit Crave and HBO Max series, looking ahead to the second season, and much more (followed by some of Tierney's previous thoughts on Season 2):

Heated Rivalry Creator on Love, Sex & Season 2

Series creator, writer, and director Jacob Tierney recently shared some insights about the second season of Heated Rivalry, which is drawing inspiration from author Rachel Reid's The Long Game. Released in 2022, the story spotlights Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov (played by Storrie and Hudson Williams in the series, respectively) ten years later, their relationship still a secret to the league and those close to them. Shane fears what going public would do to them personally and professionally, but (according to Reid's website), "Ilya is sick of secrets. Shane has gotten so good at hiding his feelings, sometimes Ilya questions if they even exist." Speaking with Variety, Tierney was asked how the series will handle the sex scenes between Shane and Ilya in the second season, given where the couple is by the end of the finale, and whether viewers can expect more nonsexual, intimate moments.

"You know, Rachel [Reid] talks a lot about the promise that I made to her to take her characters seriously. She takes them very seriously in 'The Long Game,' and that doesn't mean there's no sex. There's quite a bit of sex in 'The Long Game.' But I think it functions differently in the second book, and that's just what I want to do. The journey of this show, no matter how long it goes on for, will always be centered around the relationship between Shane and Ilya. Sex will always be a big part of it, like it is with any romantic relationship," Tierney explained. "But it's really about continuing that progress of what happens after that first blush of love, what happens after you decide you're in love, and how do you sustain it? That's a very adult question: 'We love each other, and now what? Does that mean everything's easy?' No, it does not. There's loads of challenges that get thrown Shane and Ilya's way. Beyond what's in the books, I really don't have an agenda besides that I love this couple, and I love these characters, and I want to just hang out with them more and watch them grow more and watch them become better for each other."

