Hellbound: Horror Series from Train to Busan Director November-Bound

Hellbound is Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho's first TV series, and horror fans are excited about its impending premiere on Netflix. Yeon co-wrote and directed the 6-part series, which runs the gamut of religious cults, harbingers of hell, sinners, and the Korean brand of Catholicism, evil cult leaders! Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, written by Yeon Sang-ho & Choi Kyu-seok, and starring Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-ah, and Yang Ik-june, Hellbound is a story about otherworldly beings who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell.

These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group The New Truth to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events.

Unbelievable demonstrations of hell take place in the middle of Seoul right in front of crowds. Mysterious beings condemn individuals to be hellbound, and otherworldly beings appear exactly at the specified time to kill the condemned in a brutal burning. Rising above the utter chaos resulting from these inexplicable supernatural occurrences is the commanding voice of Jung Jinsu, the leader of an up-and-coming religious organization, The New Truth. He claims that only sinners are marked for condemnation and that these occurrences represent the divine will to make humans righteous. A group of his followers with blind faith, the Arrowhead, take into their own hands the punishment of those who go against the divine will. The world becomes a living hell. Min Hyejin, a lawyer, challenges Chairman Jung by claiming the demonstrations of hell to be simply supernatural occurrences. She joins forces with the few who try to protect the hellbound and return the world to the realm of humans, not gods. They go up against the chaos instigated by The New Truth.

TL;DR? Watch the trailer.

Thrillers involving death cults, questions of morality, and an Asian take on Catholic notions of Good and Evil are common themes in both Japanese and Korean pop fiction these days. This is a Korean supernatural horror drama, directed by one of the most proficient action directors in the country, so there's a lot of running, screaming, CGI, death, and destruction. But that's what people come for when they watch a show called Hellbound.

Hellbound streams on Netflix on November 19th.

