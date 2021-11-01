Hellbound: Netflix K-Horror Series Cast Gets Key Art Poster Honors

Hellbound is being hyped as a major new horror event for fans everywhere. It's Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho's first horror TV series. Netflix wants everyone to know by pushing for more visibility, so they've released character posters for each of the main cast, which is an honour that streamers give to major series they want to hype these days.

Hellbound is a show about a literal apocalypse – hell on Earth actually comes to Earth, and it's that much extra as Korean shows tend to be. If you put Catholicism, Heaven and Hell, mostly Hell, in a Korean TV show's crosshairs, you're going to get some serious melodrama, tears, screaming, violence, mayhem, and death, lots and lots of death. A religious cult with a self-serving, narcissistic leader totally exploits the apocalypse, claiming to be able to predict when demons from Hell are going to show up and grab specific people. Sinners are doomed! And practically everyone is a sinner! Cue chaos and mayhem! Just look at the trailer!

As the synopsis goes, "A story about otherworldly beings who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group The New Truth to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events.

Unbelievable demonstrations of hell take place in the middle of Seoul right in front of crowds.

Mysterious beings condemn individuals to be hellbound, and otherworldly beings appear exactly at the specified time to kill the condemned in a brutal burning. Rising above the utter chaos resulting from these inexplicable supernatural occurrences is the commanding voice of Jung Jinsu, the leader of an up-and-coming religious organization, The New Truth. He claims that only sinners are marked for condemnation and that these occurrences represent the divine will to make humans righteous. A group of his followers with blind faith, the Arrowhead, take into their own hands the punishment of those who go against the divine will. The world becomes a living hell. Min Hyejin, a lawyer, challenges Chairman Jung by claiming the demonstrations of hell to be simply supernatural occurrences. She joins forces with the few who try to protect the hellbound and return the world to the realm of humans, not gods. They go up against the chaos instigated by The New Truth."

Suffice to say, this is as K-Drama as you're going to get! Horror and K-Drama are the perfect combo!

Hellbound begins streaming on Netflix on November 17th.