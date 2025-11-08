Posted in: Disney+, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Here's Your Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025 Viewing Guide

From Cyndi Lauper and Soundgarden to Salt-N-Pepa and many more, here's your Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025 viewing guide.

Article Summary Get all the details on when and how to watch the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony live.

See the full list of 2025 inductees, including Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa, and more.

Find out which stars will present and perform: Beck, Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, and others.

Discover what to expect from the ceremony and learn about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's legacy.

Tonight, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and Disney+ will be rolling out the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. A celebration of music's highest honor, tonight's ceremony features an impressive lineup of musical greats – from this year's inductees to the performers, presenters, and special guests who will honor their achievements. Originating from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, music's highest honor will be streaming live tonight – and we have what you need to know to check it out. Along with when, where, and how to watch, we have a rundown of the Class of 2025, an updated look at the presenters, performers, and special guests, a selection of musical highlights spotlighting the incoming class, and much more!

When & Where Can I Watch the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony? The big event will stream live coast-to-coast on Disney+ TONIGHT (5:00 p.m. PST/6:00 p.m. MST/7:00 p.m. CST/8:00 p.m. EST), and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will also air a primetime special with performance highlights and standout moments on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 (8:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. CST), and available the following day on Hulu.

It's more than music, it's history in the making. 🎶 Stream the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony LIVE Saturday, November 8 at 8pm ET on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/xgUocvgwjO — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 29, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Who's Being Inducted During the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

Here's a look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 (with full profiles of each inductee on the Hall of Fame's site):

Presenting the #RockHall2025 Inductees…

Bad Company ⭐ Thom Bell ⭐ Chubby Checker ⭐ Joe Cocker ⭐ Nicky Hopkins ⭐ Carol Kaye ⭐ Cyndi Lauper ⭐ Outkast ⭐ Salt-N-Pepa ⭐ Soundgarden ⭐ Lenny Waronker ⭐ The White Stripes ⭐ Warren Zevon pic.twitter.com/rcLtTrgg0Y — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) April 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes are being inducted under the Performer category:

Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon are being inducted under the Musical Influence category:

Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye are being inducted under the Musical Excellence category:

Lenny Waronker is set to receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Who Are the Presenters, Performers, and Special Guests for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony? The most updated lineup includes Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, Twenty One Pilots, Joe Perry, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mick Fleetwood, Nancy Wilson, Jerry Cantrell, Jim Carrey, En Vogue, Donald Glover, Chappell Roan, Janelle Monae, The Killers, and Avril Lavigne.

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of music! The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is streaming LIVE TOMORROW at 8ET / 5PT on Disney+. #RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/mYoM4dc9UB — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 7, 2025 Show Full Tweet

What Can You Tell Me About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? The hall celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. The hall shares stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and our annual Induction Ceremony. The hall fosters an inclusive and welcoming non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, you can find out more about the hall at rockhall.com and follow it (@rockhall) on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, or (@rockandrollhalloffame) on Facebook.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!