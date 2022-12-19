His Dark Materials Now Joins List of Things Neil Gaiman Didn't Write

If you're a fan of HBO Max and BBC One's His Dark Materials, you might be concerned that the UK's The Independent only gave the series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's works only two stars, calling it "plodding and humourless." To be clear? They shouldn't be concerned about the review as much as they should be concerned that the news site thinks Gaiman wrote the works upon which the series is based and not the actual author, Philip Pullman. It was a point that was brought up to Gaiman on Twitter, with the bestselling author taking a break from penning the third season of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and training for his recurring role in Netflix's Cobra Kai as a disgraced sensei seeking redemption to share the best response you can expect at this point.

Here's a look at Gaiman's response from earlier today before heading off to assist with scouting locations for the second season of Netflix's Squid Game (it's scary to think that at least one person is going to buy into the jokes):

Here's a look back at the official trailer for HBO/HBO Max and BBC One's third season of His Dark Materials:

Based on "The Amber Spyglass," the final novel in Pullman's award-winning trilogy, in the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father's great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving worlds comes at a terrible price.

Season 3 welcomes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, Oz) as Commander Ogunwe; Jamie Ward (Tyrant) as Father Gomez; Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns), Simon Harrison (No Man's Land, Everest), and Chipo Chung (Into the Badlands) as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania- with Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama. The newest additions join returning cast members Keen, Wilson, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby.

HBO Max & BBC One's His Dark Materials is produced in association with Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC. Amit Gupta, Charles Martin, and Weronika Tofilska are directing.